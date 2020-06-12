/
12 Apartments for rent in Florence, AL📍
602 E Mobile Street
602 E Mobile St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
602 E Mobile Street Florence AL 35630 (3BD/2BA) - Address: 602 E Mobile Street Florence AL 35630 Rent: $ 1500 Deposit: $ 1500 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
419 East Lelia Street
419 E Lelia St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1361 sqft
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing* 419 E Lelia Street Florence, Al 35630 Beds: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, and
1006 Sherrod Ave
1006 Sherrod Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
$425 PER ROOMMATE for a TWO year lease (Total $1275 per month) OR $450PER ROOMMATE (Total $1350 per month) *** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!*** You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail.
1925 Shade Avenue
1925 Shade Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
$685
1045 sqft
We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing! 1925 Shade Avenue Florence, Al 35630 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Appliances included: Stove Fridge Microwave Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Heat/Air: Window unit and wall
668 Simpson Street Apartment 1
668 Simpson St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 Rent: $700 Deposit: $700 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before
217 Lawton Avenue
217 Lawton Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $550 Deposit: $550 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
Results within 1 mile of Florence
1211 Annapolis Ave A
1211 Annapolis Avenue, Sheffield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$501
$501 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 298467 1211 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, AL 35660 1738 sq feet.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
1004 N Commons St E
1004 North Commons Street East, Tuscumbia, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1 sqft
This two bedroom one bath home is located close to schools, shopping and more. Features include new hvac, hardwoods, dishwasher, stove, fridge, covered parking and fenced in backyard.
725 North Jefferson St
725 North Jefferson Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
15 sqft
Adorable cottage move-in ready. Walking distance to downtown Tuscumbia. 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Original hardwood floors. 9 ft. ceiling. New windows and roof.
402 Ford Road
402 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
**Will be available for move in Mid-May/Early-June** 402 Ford Road Muscle Shoals, Al 35661 Beds: 4 Baths: 2 Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Heat/Air: Central Unit Flooring: Tile Parking:
401 S. East Street
401 South East Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 Rent: $625 Deposit: $625 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
Results within 10 miles of Florence
2077 County Road 71
2077 County Road 71, Lauderdale County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1900 sqft
2077 County Road 71 Available 06/16/20 2077 County Road 71 Killen AL 35645 (3BD/2BA) - Address: 2077 County Road 71 Killen AL 35645 Rent: 1100.00 Deposit: 1100.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Florence, the median rent is $507 for a studio, $511 for a 1-bedroom, $646 for a 2-bedroom, and $861 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Florence, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Florence area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florence from include Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Tuscumbia, and Athens.