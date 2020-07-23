/
robertson county
140 Apartments for rent in Robertson County, TN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7672 HWY 25 E
7672 Main Street, Cross Plains, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
Owner of Property will show house Pets allowed with deposit
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
772 Shelby Lynn Dr
772 Shelby Lynn Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
Back on the Market! Renovated Home for Lease! *Corner Lot *Renovated Eat-in Kitchen *New SS Appliance Package *Fresh Paint*Main Suite w/ Ensuite & Walk-in Closet *Renovated Bathrooms w/ Custom Tile *New Luxury Vinyl Planking *Spacious Back Deck
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5631 Highway 161
5631 Highway 161, Robertson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6192 sqft
5 bedroom 4.2 bath home FULLY FURNISHED WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sleeps 15-20 people. Huge kitchen along with a beautiful dining room area. Pets are okay.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3412 West Gregory Road
3412 West Gregory Road, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2060 sqft
OWNER AGENT! Adorable Log Cabin on 3+ acres in Country yet 3.5 miles to I-24. Approx 30 minutes to downtown Nashville. 3 bedrooms (2 technically ..
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6731 Ralph Fisher Rd
6731 Ralph Fisher Road, Robertson County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
832 sqft
Closer to Orlinda/Milldale area. Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the country. Both bedrooms upstairs. Full bath on main level. $875/month, $875 deposit. Includes lawn care. Utilities not included. No pets, no smoking, NO EXCEPTIONS.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8449 Highway 49 E
8449 Tennessee Highway 49, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1651 sqft
Beautiful home on over an acre with lots of privacy. All brick with large back deck to enjoy the views. Laundry room & office.Convenient to I65, Springfield and Cross Plains. One year lease. $45 application fee. Smoking on premises not allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! Pets on a case by case basis. $45.00 application fee per adult.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2008 Skyline Dr
2008 Skyline Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Excellent home, quite neighborhood Repainted throughout, new carpet and vinyl *** No Smoking *** *** No Pets *** Job stability, good credit, rental reference are required please verify schools with the Robertson Co Board of Education
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6001 Indian Ridge Blvd
6001 Indian Ridge Boulevard, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1978 sqft
This Beautiful All Brick home features open floor plan with hardwood floors, tile in the kitchen , fireplace, entertaining area & deck, plenty of spacious cabinets, no pets allowed
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
414 19th Ave W
414 West 19th Avenue, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
If you are interested in the property at all, it is best to go to our website below.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1513 Bessie Street
1513 Bessie Street, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Come check out this lovely single family home on a pretty tree lined property. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom totaling 748 square feet of living space. Fully remodeled less than a year ago.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Sage Road East
309 Sage Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1768 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Freshly remodeled. Large, fenced backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
254 Elder Dr
254 Elder Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Springfield TN- 3 BR(2 Master) 2BA Home - Property Id: 232793 Newly Renovated Property in a Wonderful Location, Convenient to Springfield, Nashville, Clarksville, Bowling Green KY.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1707 Woodside Dr 1
1707 Woodside Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Springfield. 3 bed, 2 bath. Kitchen has granite countertops. Real hardwood and laminate hardwood throughout home. Bathroom has tile. Electric heat, room A/C, Stainless appliances, and has huge detached garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3423 W Stroudville Rd
3423 West Stroudville Road, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
3 Br 2 Ba 2.55 Acres Level w/ Creek - Property Id: 161514 South Robertson County 2.55 Acres 3423 W. Stroudville Rd. Cedar Hill, TN. 37032 $1,200 Beautiful Level Pasture with Woods and Creek at rear 2.
Results within 1 mile of Robertson County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7730 Highway 41a
7730 Highway 41a, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Commercial zoned Tow Lot. Small office building and lot on approximately 1 acre. Lot 60 x 90
Results within 5 miles of Robertson County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1084 Willow Cir
1084 Willow Circle, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3201 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home in highly desired Sango neighborhood ~ 4 Bed / 2.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
129 Cimmaron Drive
129 Cimmaron Drive, Millersville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1561 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in Goodlettsville is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2137 Bracey Circle
2137 Bracey Circle, Cheatham County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
700 sqft
This place is perfection! If you love the country, but can’t stand a long drive to work or the city - THIS IS YOUR PLACE! This home was renovated by an East Nashville renovator and its 15 minutes to downtown, but it’s on quiet circle of farmland off
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
983 Willow Circle
983 Willow Circle, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3052 sqft
Corporate Home FURNISHED - Beautiful furnished home for rent! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362629)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Rose Garden Lane
116 Rose Garden Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
2489 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,489 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Robertson County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
