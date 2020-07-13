Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal

Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities. Residents enjoy gorgeous hardwood-style floors, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, washer and dryer hook ups and fabulous Chickamauga Lake views. Indulge in luxurious amenities including our refreshing swimming pool, fitness center with free weights, inviting community clubhouse, 24-hour laundry care center, complimentary package receiving and more. Choose your dream home from our gorgeous one, two or three-bedroom options!



Our close proximity to Downtown Chattanooga opens you up to a range of entertainment opportunities! Check out the Chattanooga Zoo, the Tennessee Aquarium or the Creative Discovery Museum. Looking to stay local? Not a problem! Shop at Northgate Mall, take your furry friends to Greenway Farms Dog Park or enjoy a day on Lake Chickamauga. We’re also a 10-minute drive from the