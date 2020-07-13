All apartments in Chattanooga
Lakeshore on the Hill
Lakeshore on the Hill

5873 Lake Resort Ter · (833) 227-2258
Location

5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Northgate - Big Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B104 · Avail. Aug 21

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit D206 · Avail. Aug 1

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E101 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit C302 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore on the Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities. Residents enjoy gorgeous hardwood-style floors, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, washer and dryer hook ups and fabulous Chickamauga Lake views. Indulge in luxurious amenities including our refreshing swimming pool, fitness center with free weights, inviting community clubhouse, 24-hour laundry care center, complimentary package receiving and more. Choose your dream home from our gorgeous one, two or three-bedroom options!

Our close proximity to Downtown Chattanooga opens you up to a range of entertainment opportunities! Check out the Chattanooga Zoo, the Tennessee Aquarium or the Creative Discovery Museum. Looking to stay local? Not a problem! Shop at Northgate Mall, take your furry friends to Greenway Farms Dog Park or enjoy a day on Lake Chickamauga. We’re also a 10-minute drive from the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 Non-Refundable (Based on credit) or $700 Refundable (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: $160 Admin Fee (due with approved application)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash & Pest Control: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350(1); $500(2)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions (call to inquire)
Parking Details: Parking available around each building. Spaces not assigned.
Storage Details: Indoor storage units available for an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore on the Hill have any available units?
Lakeshore on the Hill has 4 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeshore on the Hill have?
Some of Lakeshore on the Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore on the Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore on the Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore on the Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore on the Hill is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore on the Hill offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore on the Hill offers parking.
Does Lakeshore on the Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeshore on the Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore on the Hill have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore on the Hill has a pool.
Does Lakeshore on the Hill have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore on the Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore on the Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore on the Hill has units with dishwashers.
