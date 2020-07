Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill e-payments guest parking lobby

We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace. Our property also has a picnic area, fitness center, laundry room, dog park, playground, and a resort style swimming pool. Autumn Brook is only minutes away from Northgate Mall, Northgate Cinemas, grocery stores, restaurants, golfing, shopping, and also close to downtown Chattanooga , Hamilton Place , and Chickamauga Lake recreation.