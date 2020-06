Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick rancher located 10 minutes to downtown and minutes to Hixson Pike is ready for you to move in! Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is cute and bright and the home has neutral paint throughout. Walk into the backyard for wooded privacy and plenty of space to play! This home features a huge unfinished basement for storage or work bench space, an attached garage and washer/dryer hookups. One pet under 20 lbs is okay with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Call Casey for more information: 423-715-8843.