Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location!

Just about as close as you can get to living right on campus. Park your car and walk to class. Full kitchen; 6 private bedrooms, each with locking doors (2 bedrooms have own outside doors as well); full size washer and dryer; storage room; living and dining room; big fenced yard...great for a team or students with similar majors or interests to live together.