Chattanooga, TN
732 Lupton Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 PM

732 Lupton Dr

732 Lupton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

732 Lupton Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This adorable 3-bedroom 1-bath single-level home is just waiting for your family to settle in!

With all new, energy-efficient siding, windows & heating/air only 3 years ago, this home is updated and ready to go!

Nice, shady front & back yards are great for enjoying outdoor activities like tossing a frisbee or BBQ-ing for the bowling team from work!

Efficient, eat-in kitchen has plenty of room for busy breakfasts, cozy late-night desserts, or lazy Sunday brunches!

Each bedroom offers roomy closet and ceiling fan.

Updated bathroom includes large linen closet.

Spacious laundry room, with extra storage space, is located off the covered carport.

Located just 2 minutes from dining, shopping, schools and more! Easy access to Hwy 153, or a short drive into artsy Red Bank.

Call today for your personal tour! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Lupton Dr have any available units?
732 Lupton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Lupton Dr have?
Some of 732 Lupton Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Lupton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
732 Lupton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Lupton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 732 Lupton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 732 Lupton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 732 Lupton Dr offers parking.
Does 732 Lupton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Lupton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Lupton Dr have a pool?
No, 732 Lupton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 732 Lupton Dr have accessible units?
No, 732 Lupton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Lupton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Lupton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
