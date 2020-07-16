732 Lupton Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill extra storage

This adorable 3-bedroom 1-bath single-level home is just waiting for your family to settle in!



With all new, energy-efficient siding, windows & heating/air only 3 years ago, this home is updated and ready to go!



Nice, shady front & back yards are great for enjoying outdoor activities like tossing a frisbee or BBQ-ing for the bowling team from work!



Efficient, eat-in kitchen has plenty of room for busy breakfasts, cozy late-night desserts, or lazy Sunday brunches!



Each bedroom offers roomy closet and ceiling fan.



Updated bathroom includes large linen closet.



Spacious laundry room, with extra storage space, is located off the covered carport.



Located just 2 minutes from dining, shopping, schools and more! Easy access to Hwy 153, or a short drive into artsy Red Bank.



Call today for your personal tour! Won't last long!