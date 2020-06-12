709 Federal st.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 North Shore 2 bed 1 bath Newly Renovated - Property Id: 125259



This North Chattanooga home is newly renovated with new cement board siding, all new designer cabinets, stainless steal appliances, subway tile backsplash, large island, and new paint throughout the interior and exterior! Located on a quite street in the most desirable part of the city, this home is less than one block from Normal Park upper!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125259

Property Id 125259



(RLNE5820286)