All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 709 Federal st..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
709 Federal st.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

709 Federal st.

709 Federal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

709 Federal Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 North Shore 2 bed 1 bath Newly Renovated - Property Id: 125259

This North Chattanooga home is newly renovated with new cement board siding, all new designer cabinets, stainless steal appliances, subway tile backsplash, large island, and new paint throughout the interior and exterior! Located on a quite street in the most desirable part of the city, this home is less than one block from Normal Park upper!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125259
Property Id 125259

(RLNE5820286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Federal st. have any available units?
709 Federal st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Federal st. have?
Some of 709 Federal st.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Federal st. currently offering any rent specials?
709 Federal st. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Federal st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Federal st. is pet friendly.
Does 709 Federal st. offer parking?
No, 709 Federal st. does not offer parking.
Does 709 Federal st. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Federal st. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Federal st. have a pool?
No, 709 Federal st. does not have a pool.
Does 709 Federal st. have accessible units?
No, 709 Federal st. does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Federal st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Federal st. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maclellan
721 Broad Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mission at Main
26 E Main St
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University