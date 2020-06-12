709 Federal st.

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 North Shore 2 bed 1 bath Newly Renovated - Property Id: 125259
This North Chattanooga home is newly renovated with new cement board siding, all new designer cabinets, stainless steal appliances, subway tile backsplash, large island, and new paint throughout the interior and exterior! Located on a quite street in the most desirable part of the city, this home is less than one block from Normal Park upper!
