Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5011 Carolyn Drive

5011 Carolyn Lane · (423) 648-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5011 Carolyn Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Woodmore - Dalewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5011 Carolyn Drive · Avail. Jun 30

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5011 Carolyn Drive Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Quaint 2 bedrom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - Coming soon...This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new flooring throughout, updated kitchen appliances, and a huge fenced in backyard. New Siding to be installed and completed by July 1st. Lawn care included.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Please contract Greyhaven Realty by visiting our website www.greyhavenrealty.com to schedule a viewing of this property and call our office during normal business hours 9-5 PM if you have any questions.

(RLNE5268725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Carolyn Drive have any available units?
5011 Carolyn Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Carolyn Drive have?
Some of 5011 Carolyn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Carolyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Carolyn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Carolyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Carolyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Carolyn Drive offer parking?
No, 5011 Carolyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5011 Carolyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Carolyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Carolyn Drive have a pool?
No, 5011 Carolyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Carolyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5011 Carolyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Carolyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Carolyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
