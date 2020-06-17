Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5011 Carolyn Drive Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Quaint 2 bedrom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - Coming soon...This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new flooring throughout, updated kitchen appliances, and a huge fenced in backyard. New Siding to be installed and completed by July 1st. Lawn care included.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Please contract Greyhaven Realty by visiting our website www.greyhavenrealty.com to schedule a viewing of this property and call our office during normal business hours 9-5 PM if you have any questions.



(RLNE5268725)