454 Alston Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolute Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for lease in the desirable Black Creek Golf Community and is only minutes to Downtown Chattanooga. The first thing you will notice is the great curb appeal and welcoming front porch. Step inside to beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and neutral paint throughout. The living room with fireplace will be the gathering spot. The cook's dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. The spacious owners suite bedroom is on the main level with full bath. The laundry room and half bath completes the main level. Step upstairs to 2 additional good sized bedrooms, full bath and bonus room with mountain views. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage space. BONUS-lawn care is provided! This home has been well maintained and is move in ready! Make your appointment for your private showing today.