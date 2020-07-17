All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 454 Alston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
454 Alston Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

454 Alston Dr

454 Alston Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

454 Alston Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37419
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolute Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for lease in the desirable Black Creek Golf Community and is only minutes to Downtown Chattanooga. The first thing you will notice is the great curb appeal and welcoming front porch. Step inside to beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and neutral paint throughout. The living room with fireplace will be the gathering spot. The cook's dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. The spacious owners suite bedroom is on the main level with full bath. The laundry room and half bath completes the main level. Step upstairs to 2 additional good sized bedrooms, full bath and bonus room with mountain views. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage space. BONUS-lawn care is provided! This home has been well maintained and is move in ready! Make your appointment for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Alston Dr have any available units?
454 Alston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 Alston Dr have?
Some of 454 Alston Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Alston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
454 Alston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Alston Dr pet-friendly?
No, 454 Alston Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 454 Alston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 454 Alston Dr offers parking.
Does 454 Alston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Alston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Alston Dr have a pool?
No, 454 Alston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 454 Alston Dr have accessible units?
No, 454 Alston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Alston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Alston Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37415
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way
Chattanooga, TN 37405
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Mission at Main
26 E Main St
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GAEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNManchester, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcHickory Valley Hamilton Place
Friends Of Mountain CreekNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University