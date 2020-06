Amenities

North Chattanooga Home-One Bedroom-One Full Bath - This beautiful home in North Chattanooga is nestled in the heart of the neighborhood. The owner has put a lot of love and care into this remodel and it certainly shows. This one bedroom, one bath home has been updated from top to bottom. Your new home is in walking distance to downtown Chattanooga including shopping, restaurants and more. The home offers a very large living room and bedroom. It offers a stack-able washer and dryer and updated kitchen appliances. The home is off of Coleville and is only a 5 minute walk to Areatha Frankensteins and a 10 minute walk to Coolidge Park. Normal Park school zones. NO CO-SIGNERS ALLOWED WATER, SEWER AND LAWN CARE ARE PROVIDED.