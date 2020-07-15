All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

3406 4th Avenue

3406 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3406 4th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You will be surprised at the size of this home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You enter into the living room with the eat-in kitchen off to the right. There is a large laundry room off the kitchen with a side door going out to the large backyard. Newer Home, No Pets, the resident is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. The storage units in the back of the property are NOT part of the rental of this home, the resident will not have access to these storage units.
EMAIL Elaine for showing appointment
elaine@firstpmusa.com
TEXT/CALL 423-802-8500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 4th Avenue have any available units?
3406 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 3406 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3406 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3406 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 3406 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3406 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3406 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3406 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3406 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3406 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
