2425 Chamberlain Ave.

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318734 to view more pictures of this property. Charming 1920 built home that has been completely remodeled! Home offers tall ceilings with an open floor plan concept. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this 1422+/- square foot house. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom cabinetry in kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless Steel appliance package with washer and dryer. Application fee is $40 per applicant for a credit, criminal, income, and landlord verification. Call today for a viewings or questions.