2425 Chamberlain Ave.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

2425 Chamberlain Ave

2425 Chamberlain Avenue · (423) 596-3004
Location

2425 Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318734 to view more pictures of this property. Charming 1920 built home that has been completely remodeled! Home offers tall ceilings with an open floor plan concept. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this 1422+/- square foot house. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom cabinetry in kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless Steel appliance package with washer and dryer. Application fee is $40 per applicant for a credit, criminal, income, and landlord verification. Call today for a viewings or questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2425 Chamberlain Ave have any available units?
2425 Chamberlain Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Chamberlain Ave have?
Some of 2425 Chamberlain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Chamberlain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Chamberlain Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Chamberlain Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Chamberlain Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 2425 Chamberlain Ave offer parking?
No, 2425 Chamberlain Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Chamberlain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Chamberlain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Chamberlain Ave have a pool?
No, 2425 Chamberlain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Chamberlain Ave have accessible units?
No, 2425 Chamberlain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Chamberlain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Chamberlain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

