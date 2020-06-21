All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

202 N Howell Ave.

202 North Howell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Howell Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Brainerd

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
202 N Howell Ave. Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home - This one will catch your eyes at first glance. The beautiful hardwood flooring runs within the entire property. The 3 bedroom, 2 full baths offers large bedrooms and bathrooms. The property is fenced and outdoor pets are allowed with owner approval.

Please visit our website www.greyhavenrealty.com and click schedule a showing or contact us during normal business hours 9-5 PM if you have any questions. Office 423-648-6676.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(*All square footage is approximate +/-)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2493331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 N Howell Ave. have any available units?
202 N Howell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 N Howell Ave. have?
Some of 202 N Howell Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 N Howell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
202 N Howell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N Howell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 202 N Howell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 202 N Howell Ave. offer parking?
No, 202 N Howell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 202 N Howell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N Howell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N Howell Ave. have a pool?
No, 202 N Howell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 202 N Howell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 202 N Howell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N Howell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 N Howell Ave. has units with dishwashers.
