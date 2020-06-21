Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

202 N Howell Ave. Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home - This one will catch your eyes at first glance. The beautiful hardwood flooring runs within the entire property. The 3 bedroom, 2 full baths offers large bedrooms and bathrooms. The property is fenced and outdoor pets are allowed with owner approval.



Please visit our website www.greyhavenrealty.com and click schedule a showing or contact us during normal business hours 9-5 PM if you have any questions. Office 423-648-6676.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(*All square footage is approximate +/-)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2493331)