All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 200 Manufacturers Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
200 Manufacturers Rd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:21 AM

200 Manufacturers Rd

200 Manufacturers Road · (423) 991-1705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 719 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views. A covered, gated garage houses an assigned parking space conveniently located near an elevator. Just steps away from your door is the penthouse clubroom which has the city's best views of downtown, the Tennessee River, the bridges, parks, and Lookout Mountain. Entertain friends and family with a private reservation at no cost-the caterer's kitchen is fully equipped for serving your guests with ease Take in the sunset as you work out in the state of the art fitness center. Shower off in the cabana and relax by the beach-entry pool. Or, prepare a poolside lunch using the cabana kitchen, community grills and seasonal herb garden. Enjoy the bar or seating areas while watching your favorite sporting event on one of the two large flat-screen TVs, or while listening to your favorite music broadcast via the recently upgraded bluetooth system. Wi-Fi is available in all amenity areas, including the pool. You're only a short jaunt to the popular Walking Bridge which leads to all that downtown living has to offer. Includes water, sewer, gas, trash removal, on-site property management, package services, common area housekeeping, security, and more. There is no other like One North Shore! ***Now is the time to buy at One North Shore - the HOA has several Capital Reserve improvements slated for 2020 which will further enhance this already stellar community!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Manufacturers Rd have any available units?
200 Manufacturers Rd has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Manufacturers Rd have?
Some of 200 Manufacturers Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Manufacturers Rd currently offering any rent specials?
200 Manufacturers Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Manufacturers Rd pet-friendly?
No, 200 Manufacturers Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 200 Manufacturers Rd offer parking?
Yes, 200 Manufacturers Rd does offer parking.
Does 200 Manufacturers Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Manufacturers Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Manufacturers Rd have a pool?
Yes, 200 Manufacturers Rd has a pool.
Does 200 Manufacturers Rd have accessible units?
No, 200 Manufacturers Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Manufacturers Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Manufacturers Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 Manufacturers Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37416
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37343
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Market City Center
728 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity