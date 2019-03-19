All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 1416 Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
1416 Madison Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:39 AM

1416 Madison Street

1416 Madison Street · (423) 280-2865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Downtown Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people. It has one king downstairs, with one queen, two fulls and a futon bed upstairs, along with a complete large kitchen with gas stove and a fenced in yard. It is $4,500 per month and it will be available immediately. There is also a detached garage apartment at the same location (see MLS# 1317128) which can be rented together or separately. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with a king size bed and a full futon pull-out couch for $2,500 per month it is available now. It can sleep up to 4 people and has a complete kitchen with a stove, microwave, and full size refrigerator. Use of the one car garage is included with the apartment. Both properties include lawn care, pest control and shared off street parking in our monthly price. Background and credit check required, along with the first month's rent in full and one month's rent as a refundable security deposit in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Madison Street have any available units?
1416 Madison Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Madison Street have?
Some of 1416 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1416 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 1416 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1416 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1416 Madison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity