1416 Madison Street

Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people. It has one king downstairs, with one queen, two fulls and a futon bed upstairs, along with a complete large kitchen with gas stove and a fenced in yard. It is $4,500 per month and it will be available immediately. There is also a detached garage apartment at the same location (see MLS# 1317128) which can be rented together or separately. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with a king size bed and a full futon pull-out couch for $2,500 per month it is available now. It can sleep up to 4 people and has a complete kitchen with a stove, microwave, and full size refrigerator. Use of the one car garage is included with the apartment. Both properties include lawn care, pest control and shared off street parking in our monthly price. Background and credit check required, along with the first month's rent in full and one month's rent as a refundable security deposit in advance.