Chattanooga, TN
120 Douglas St
Last updated April 22 2020

120 Douglas St

120 Douglas Street · (423) 400-0014
Location

120 Douglas Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B5 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
*Welcome to Waterchase Condominiums* It doesn't get anymore convenient than this! Just Minutes from, UTC, Frazier, Hunter Museum, Bluff View Art District and steps out of your private back gate to the Tennessee Riverwalk. You can take a stroll down the Riverwalk to the Boathouse Restaurant and enjoy dinner on the Tn River. Walk right up the hill and you are at the community pool. This is perfect for that college student or anyone else looking to live in the midst of the city! Washer, dryer, and all appliances remain. The condo features fresh paint throughout, updated fixtures and granite countertops. Full bathroom and bedroom on the main level while a large loft bedroom with a full bathroom are upstairs and a oversized bedroom/ living area on basement level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Douglas St have any available units?
120 Douglas St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Douglas St have?
Some of 120 Douglas St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Douglas St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Douglas St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Douglas St pet-friendly?
No, 120 Douglas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 120 Douglas St offer parking?
No, 120 Douglas St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Douglas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Douglas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Douglas St have a pool?
Yes, 120 Douglas St has a pool.
Does 120 Douglas St have accessible units?
No, 120 Douglas St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Douglas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Douglas St has units with dishwashers.
