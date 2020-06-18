120 Douglas St

Amenities

*Welcome to Waterchase Condominiums* It doesn't get anymore convenient than this! Just Minutes from, UTC, Frazier, Hunter Museum, Bluff View Art District and steps out of your private back gate to the Tennessee Riverwalk. You can take a stroll down the Riverwalk to the Boathouse Restaurant and enjoy dinner on the Tn River. Walk right up the hill and you are at the community pool. This is perfect for that college student or anyone else looking to live in the midst of the city! Washer, dryer, and all appliances remain. The condo features fresh paint throughout, updated fixtures and granite countertops. Full bathroom and bedroom on the main level while a large loft bedroom with a full bathroom are upstairs and a oversized bedroom/ living area on basement level.