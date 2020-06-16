All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1001 Givens Rd

1001 Givens Road · (423) 888-0125
Location

1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Givens Rd · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have vinyl flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Givens Rd have any available units?
1001 Givens Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Givens Rd have?
Some of 1001 Givens Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Givens Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Givens Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Givens Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Givens Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Givens Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Givens Rd does offer parking.
Does 1001 Givens Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Givens Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Givens Rd have a pool?
No, 1001 Givens Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Givens Rd have accessible units?
No, 1001 Givens Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Givens Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Givens Rd has units with dishwashers.
