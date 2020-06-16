1001 Givens Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have vinyl flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Car Garage

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027682)