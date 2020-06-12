815 Brentwood Pointe

Amenities

2 bedroom near Cool Springs



Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs. Hardwood flooring for living room, kitchen, New hardwood flooring bedroom, NEW kitchen countertop, tile covers bathroom, gas fireplace, private fenced back patio with storage. Property also includes pool access and lawn maintenance included!

No smokers please. Tenant responsible for utilities.

Pets allowed! Two pets maximum. $25 pet rent per pet. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

One month rent deposit- refundable at move-out with no damage. All interested applicants must be willing to undergo credit/background check and verify their employment.

