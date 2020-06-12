All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

815 Brentwood Pointe

815 Brentwood Pointe · (615) 715-7180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
2 bedroom near Cool Springs - Property Id: 249280

Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs. Hardwood flooring for living room, kitchen, New hardwood flooring bedroom, NEW kitchen countertop, tile covers bathroom, gas fireplace, private fenced back patio with storage. Property also includes pool access and lawn maintenance included!
No smokers please. Tenant responsible for utilities.
Pets allowed! Two pets maximum. $25 pet rent per pet. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply.
One month rent deposit- refundable at move-out with no damage. All interested applicants must be willing to undergo credit/background check and verify their employment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249280
Property Id 249280

(RLNE5665039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

