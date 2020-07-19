4992 E Liberty Hill Rd

Amenities
Sorry NO smokers
Pet fee of $200 non refundable
No aggressive animals.
Huge 1200 sq ft lower level duplex for rent.
This duplex has 3 levels and each level has a tenant in it. Landlord lives in middle level and this listing is for the lower level.
to see video of the unit watch this youtube link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD-DOc6l4a0
Near Lake Wylie
$725 per month
$150 utilities includes internet, trash, water, electricity, HVAC, (does not include cable tv)
$875 total per month
$875 security deposit. So about $1750 to move in.
You must make at least $2250 per month income to qualify. Proof of income required and good references appreciated.
Must pass background check and credit check.
$45 application fee
Please email if interested.
Available immediately.
Includes washer, dryer, stove, fridge
tile floors
2.5 acres of land
nice private and safe area.
Before calling please use google maps to see the location to make sure it is close enough to your job.