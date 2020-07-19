4992 E Liberty Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Sorry NO smokers

Pet fee of $200 non refundable

No aggressive animals.



Huge 1200 sq ft lower level duplex for rent.

This duplex has 3 levels and each level has a tenant in it. Landlord lives in middle level and this listing is for the lower level.



to see video of the unit watch this youtube link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD-DOc6l4a0



Near Lake Wylie

$725 per month

$150 utilities includes internet, trash, water, electricity, HVAC, (does not include cable tv)

$875 total per month

$875 security deposit. So about $1750 to move in.



You must make at least $2250 per month income to qualify. Proof of income required and good references appreciated.

Must pass background check and credit check.

$45 application fee



Please email if interested.

Available immediately.

Includes washer, dryer, stove, fridge

tile floors

2.5 acres of land

nice private and safe area.



Before calling please use google maps to see the location to make sure it is close enough to your job.