York County, SC
4992 E Liberty Hill Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4992 E Liberty Hill Rd

4992 Liberty Hill Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

4992 Liberty Hill Rd E, York County, SC 29745

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Sorry NO smokers
Pet fee of $200 non refundable
No aggressive animals.

Huge 1200 sq ft lower level duplex for rent.
This duplex has 3 levels and each level has a tenant in it. Landlord lives in middle level and this listing is for the lower level.

to see video of the unit watch this youtube link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD-DOc6l4a0

Near Lake Wylie
$725 per month
$150 utilities includes internet, trash, water, electricity, HVAC, (does not include cable tv)
$875 total per month
$875 security deposit. So about $1750 to move in.

You must make at least $2250 per month income to qualify. Proof of income required and good references appreciated.
Must pass background check and credit check.
$45 application fee

Please email if interested.
Available immediately.
Includes washer, dryer, stove, fridge
tile floors
2.5 acres of land
nice private and safe area.

Before calling please use google maps to see the location to make sure it is close enough to your job.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

