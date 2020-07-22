All apartments in York County
437 Garden Grove Road

437 Garden Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC 29708

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room or Office, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room located on 1st Floor. Patio. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 6.

(RLNE5615203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Garden Grove Road have any available units?
437 Garden Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 437 Garden Grove Road have?
Some of 437 Garden Grove Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Garden Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
437 Garden Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Garden Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Garden Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 437 Garden Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 437 Garden Grove Road offers parking.
Does 437 Garden Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Garden Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Garden Grove Road have a pool?
No, 437 Garden Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 437 Garden Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 437 Garden Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Garden Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Garden Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Garden Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Garden Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
