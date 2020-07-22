437 Garden Grove Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room or Office, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room located on 1st Floor. Patio. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 6.



(RLNE5615203)