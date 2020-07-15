All apartments in York County
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

3046 Wimbledon Lane

3046 Wimbledon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3046 Wimbledon Lane, York County, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Rock Hill 3 bedroom home is Now Available!

Located close to Celanese and in close proximity to Harris Teeter, Hickory Tavern and several local eateries! This unique 3 bedroom home offers over 1900 sq ft. A new deck has just been added and is completes the wooded lot setting!

*Sorry, we do not accept Section 8 Vouchers*

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price. CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO: A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor. Pet Policy Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community. We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ Online applications: 1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ 2) Find address for which you are applying 3) Click Apply Now 4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane have any available units?
3046 Wimbledon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
Is 3046 Wimbledon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Wimbledon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Wimbledon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 Wimbledon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane offer parking?
No, 3046 Wimbledon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 Wimbledon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane have a pool?
No, 3046 Wimbledon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3046 Wimbledon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 Wimbledon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 Wimbledon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3046 Wimbledon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
