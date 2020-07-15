3010 Colonel Springs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home with a Wide Southern Wrap Porch on a Quiet Corner. Flowing hardwoods on main, plantation shutters and newer appliances. Sunlit eat-in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Office and Great Room, Deck that overlooks a large fenced yard. Spacious upper landing opens into three bedrooms, all with newer carpet, 2.5 Bathrooms. Oversized garage. Enjoy Baxter lifestyle of pools, parks, trails, shopping, and restaurants.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Single Family Only. Maximum Occupants 5. By Appointment Only (July 10, 2020).



