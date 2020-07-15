All apartments in York County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3010 Colonel Springs Way

3010 Colonel Springs Way · (803) 985-1231
Location

3010 Colonel Springs Way, York County, SC 29708
Baxter

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3010 Colonel Springs Way · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home with a Wide Southern Wrap Porch on a Quiet Corner. Flowing hardwoods on main, plantation shutters and newer appliances. Sunlit eat-in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Office and Great Room, Deck that overlooks a large fenced yard. Spacious upper landing opens into three bedrooms, all with newer carpet, 2.5 Bathrooms. Oversized garage. Enjoy Baxter lifestyle of pools, parks, trails, shopping, and restaurants.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Single Family Only. Maximum Occupants 5. By Appointment Only (July 10, 2020).

(RLNE3590939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have any available units?
3010 Colonel Springs Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have?
Some of 3010 Colonel Springs Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Colonel Springs Way currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Colonel Springs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Colonel Springs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Colonel Springs Way is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Colonel Springs Way offers parking.
Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Colonel Springs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Colonel Springs Way has a pool.
Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have accessible units?
No, 3010 Colonel Springs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Colonel Springs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Colonel Springs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Colonel Springs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
