All apartments in Woodfield
Find more places like 1917 Morninglo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodfield, SC
/
1917 Morninglo Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

1917 Morninglo Lane

1917 Morninglo Lane · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1917 Morninglo Lane, Woodfield, SC 29223
Woodfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, Fenced-In Yard, and One Covered Parking Space. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Morninglo Lane have any available units?
1917 Morninglo Lane has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1917 Morninglo Lane have?
Some of 1917 Morninglo Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Morninglo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Morninglo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Morninglo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Morninglo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Morninglo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Morninglo Lane does offer parking.
Does 1917 Morninglo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Morninglo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Morninglo Lane have a pool?
No, 1917 Morninglo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Morninglo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1917 Morninglo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Morninglo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Morninglo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Morninglo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Morninglo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1917 Morninglo Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodfield 3 BedroomsWoodfield Apartments with Balcony
Woodfield Apartments with GarageWoodfield Apartments with Parking
Woodfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCLakewood, SC
Dentsville, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-ColumbiaUniversity of South Carolina-Sumter
Central Carolina Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity