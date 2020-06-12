/
3 bedroom apartments
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodfield, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
1917 Morninglo Lane
1917 Morninglo Lane, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1445 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood
Results within 1 mile of Woodfield
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
27 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
30 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
225 Marbun Road
225 Marbun Road, Richland County, SC
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfield
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
107 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
25 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1140 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
38 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon Acres - Cedar Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Cedar Terrace
1212 Cedar Terrace, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Off Garners Ferry - (RLNE5851653)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Rabon Farms Lane
1604 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Woodlands Village Drive
108 Woodlands Village Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1649 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Greengate Drive
220 Greengate Drive, Richland County, SC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Glennvale Court
8 Glennvale Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Concourse Drive
305 Concourse Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1346 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1576 Rabon Farms Lane
1576 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1652 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2540 Marling Road
2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1033 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown. (RLNE5803054)