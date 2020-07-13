124 Apartments for rent in Woodfield, SC with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
15 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
16 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
22 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6900 Plainfield Road
6900 Plainfield Road, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2500 sqft
Forest Acres / Decker Blvd - Large house on corner lot next to Forest Lake Elementary School. Close to Fort Jackson and I-77. (RLNE5886148)
Results within 5 miles of Woodfield
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
20 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
168 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 07:22am
7 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
31 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
The Square @ Forest Acres
4214 Bethel Church Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$680
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Square @ Forest Acres offers a combination of comfort and style. From amenities to floorplan options, the professional leasing staff will assist you in finding your perfect fit. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1386 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
20 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
6 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
1 Unit Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4103 Devine Street
4103 Devine Street, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
881 sqft
Beautifully remodeled first floor unit with hardwood floor throughout. Community pool off street parking. Close to downtown, USC and medical school. Please email info@raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com for details.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
423 Hester Green Court
423 Hester Green Ct, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Storybook home features an inviting FRONT PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS in great room & Kitchen, and the backyard is made for entertaining! High Ceilings & WOOD floors in great room- Kitchen is open with BAR area, EAT IN, & offers STAINLESS appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
1601 Hagood Ave
1601 Hagood Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2696 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located on the corner of Hagood and Trenholm Rd. (RLNE4108648)

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1610 Dalloz Road
1610 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet will go with any decor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5030 Kilbourne Road
5030 Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1358 sqft
Lake Katherine Area - Ranch home located on corner lot near Ft. Jackson, I-77, shopping and dining. (RLNE5902462)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Killian Green Drive
312 Killian Green Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
312 Killian Green Drive,Columbia SC,29229 - 312 Killian Green Drive,Columbia SC,29229 Rental Amount: $1500.00 Bed: 3 Bathroom: 2.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1608 Dalloz Road
1608 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet in the living room and bedrooms will go with any decor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodfield, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

