Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Woodfield, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated July 1 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$984
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
21 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.

Last updated June 3 at 07:45pm
1 Unit Available
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfield
Last updated July 1 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
22 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Last updated July 1 at 12:13pm
4 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
2807 Webster Street
2807 Webster Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Spacious Melrose Heights Apartment - Available NOW First floor unit in tri-plex with gorgeous hardwood floors, living room, dining room open to kitchen with stove and refrigerator, two large bedrooms with ample closet space and hall bath.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
537 Buckhaven Way
537 Buckhaven Way, Columbia, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2264 sqft
This beautiful home is located in Columbia South Carolina. This 5 bedroom 3 full baths is 2264 sq ft. Washer and dryer hook ups, tankless water heater and many more features.

Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4103 Devine Street
4103 Devine Street, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
881 sqft
Beautifully remodeled first floor unit with hardwood floor throughout. Community pool off street parking. Close to downtown, USC and medical school. Please email info@raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com for details.

Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
3004 Magnolia Street
3004 Magnolia Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Available July 15. Section 8 Accepted. Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with large yard. New paint, flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans. This house has a bonus room in the back that could be used as a bedroom but does not have a closet.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5103 Wofford Avenue
5103 Wofford Avenue, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 BR single family home located in the Forest Acres area. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully equipped kitchen. W/D connections available in separate laundry room. Large front yard.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
6416 Oakfield Road
6416 Oakfield Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
Forest Acres - (RLNE4776319)
Results within 10 miles of Woodfield
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
20 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
14 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Last updated July 1 at 09:00am
34 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
97 Units Available
East Lake
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Last updated July 1 at 06:35am
3 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,034
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,115
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
16 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,398
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
40 Units Available
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodfield, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

