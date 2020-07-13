/
pet friendly apartments
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodfield, SC
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
15 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
22 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6900 Plainfield Road
6900 Plainfield Road, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2500 sqft
Forest Acres / Decker Blvd - Large house on corner lot next to Forest Lake Elementary School. Close to Fort Jackson and I-77. (RLNE5886148)
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
21 Newport Drive
21 Newport Drive, Dentsville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1537 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfield
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
20 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
168 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 07:22am
7 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
31 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1386 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
20 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
4 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
2 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
5 Units Available
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
308 Percival Road
308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sq ft *NOW for SELF VIEWING AT UNIT #1501* 50 - 2 Bedroom Units Now Available 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
328 Jaybird Lane
328 Jaybird Lane, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1180 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Ellison Road
1321 Ellison Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
1321 Ellison Road Available 08/10/20 Lake Katherine Area - Updated home near Lake Katherine! (RLNE4716985)
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4035 Booth Street
4035 Booth Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1200 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1820 North Beltline Boulevard
1820 North Beltline Boulevard, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1623 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1623 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air and ceiling fans.