Amenities
3452 Beacon Drive Available 07/31/20 Landmark Pointe - Near Shaw AFB - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex with single car garage. Split floor plan. Family room with gas logs in fireplace. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, disposal. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Primary suite has double vanity in bathroom. Back deck. Pets are not allowed
Electricity - Black River Electric
Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Sumter
Gas for gas logs - Propane Gas
Schools - Cherryvale, Furman, Lakewood High
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5896985)