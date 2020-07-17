All apartments in Sumter
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3452 Beacon Drive

3452 Beacon Drive · (803) 773-0221
Location

3452 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC 29154

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3452 Beacon Drive · Avail. Jul 31

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

3452 Beacon Drive Available 07/31/20 Landmark Pointe - Near Shaw AFB - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex with single car garage. Split floor plan. Family room with gas logs in fireplace. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, disposal. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Primary suite has double vanity in bathroom. Back deck. Pets are not allowed

Electricity - Black River Electric
Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Sumter
Gas for gas logs - Propane Gas

Schools - Cherryvale, Furman, Lakewood High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Beacon Drive have any available units?
3452 Beacon Drive has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Beacon Drive have?
Some of 3452 Beacon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Beacon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Beacon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Beacon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Beacon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 3452 Beacon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Beacon Drive offers parking.
Does 3452 Beacon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Beacon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Beacon Drive have a pool?
No, 3452 Beacon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Beacon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3452 Beacon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Beacon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 Beacon Drive has units with dishwashers.
