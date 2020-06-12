17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sumter, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
28 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
20 HACKBERRY CT
20 Hackberry Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
211 W. Hampton Ave. Apt#6
211 West Hampton Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment located in walking distance of Downtown Sumter. Walk to local community events, hospital, drug stores, restaurants. This apt. has a living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
186 Gertrude Drive
186 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs apartment at Hackberry Apartments! This is a Non-Smoking Unit Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 W. Calhoun #3
112 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$650
975 sqft
washers and dryers in laundry room for tenant use. Water included in rent

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3430 Beacon Drive
3430 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Popular Landmark Pointe- This one wont last long! 2bed/2bath duplex with single car garage. Landscaped lawn, all electric. Convenient to town,shopping, nearby restaurants, Patriot Park and Shaw AFB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
41 Althea Circle
41 Althea Circle, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 41 Althea Circle in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
251 Rast Street
251 Rast Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 full bath downstairs unit at Willow Run. Total electric. Central heat and air. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, pantry, washer/dryer hook up. Eat-in Kitchen. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Coral Way
1889 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1021 sqft
2BR/2BA located near everything! Convenient to Sumter Mall, shopping, restaurants, theaters, USC Sumter and Central Carolina Campuses. Easy access to N. Guignard, Alice Drive and Broad Street.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
120 Engleside Drive Apt. 250
120 Engleside St, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$625
763 sqft
Downstairs 2BR/1BA apartment. Convenient to downtown Sumter shops and activities. Laundry facilities on premises.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
50 Cumberland
50 Cumberland Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Cumberland in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Tudor Street
2165 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
2bedroom/2bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Living area, dining area, kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet. Total electric.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer

1 of 7

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
176 Gertrude Drive
176 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs unit with back patio and storage room is available in the Hackberry Apartment Complex.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
10 Peach Street #3
10 Peach Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$500
800 sqft
Located behind Fred's off of Broad Street. Convenient to Downtown, Tuomey hospital and Sumter Pediatrics.
Results within 5 miles of Sumter

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3185 HOMESTEAD RD
3185 Homestead Road, Sumter County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1216 sqft
Country living- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single wide mobile home, situated on large lot, with a parking pad in the back. Spacious living room, with fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen, pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Split bedroom floor plan.

June 2020 Sumter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sumter Rent Report. Sumter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sumter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sumter rents increased moderately over the past month

Sumter rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sumter stand at $597 for a one-bedroom apartment and $737 for a two-bedroom. Sumter's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sumter over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Summerville, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $1,194, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Sumter to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -0.8%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Sumter rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sumter, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sumter is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sumter's median two-bedroom rent of $737 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Sumter.
    • While rents in Sumter fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sumter than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sumter.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

