Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 AM

46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sumter, SC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Drive
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
3421 Beacon Drive Available 07/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3925 Vinca St
3925 Vinca Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1624 sqft
Very Nice! Near Shaw AFB - Very nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Wintergreen. Split floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with two closets. Privacy fenced Yard. (RLNE2304468)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
507 Waterlilly
507 Waterlily Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath House with foyer, great room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, utility room, and bonus room. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Alice Dr. #47
1121 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$650
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 Alice Dr. #47 in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3671 Beacon Dr.
3671 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Duplex located in Landmark Pointe. With Range, Exhaust Fan, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Up.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
105 Radcliff
105 Radcliffe Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1343 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
216 W. Calhoun Street
216 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2965 sqft
Fantastic remodeled 1920's home located in the Historic area of downtown Sumter. Impressive entryway w/original frosted windows, staircase, livingroom & parlor. All hardwood floors, no carpet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3583 Landmark Dr.
3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
26 Camellia Street
26 Camellia Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$901
975 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 975 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from US-76.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3210 Mitchum Street
3210 Mitchum Street, Sumter, SC
Available 1 July! Spacious family room with fireplace flows into large eat-in kitchen including a breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting, formal dining rm and butlers

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3230 Lauderdale Lane
3230 Lauderdale Lane, Sumter, SC
Available first week of July! This home is close to Shaw AFB and has been well maintained and has all the updated features you would expect from a new home.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
80 Rolling Creek Drive
80 Rolling Creek Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1248 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is currently under renovations and will feature many upgrades throughout. The home has a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Living room feels cozy and includes a fireplace as well as a ceiling fan.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3761 Beacon Drive
3761 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1390 sqft
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town.

Last updated February 20 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
23 FRANK CLARKE ST
23 Frank Clarke Street, Sumter, SC
Two Story, Colonial Style home in Historic District. This 4bed, 3.5 bath home is a must see.

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
680 A Archdale Drive
680 a Archdale Dr, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home tucked away, but convenient to everything. Family room, dining area, kitchen w/ stove, built-in microwave, fridge, dw, garbage disposal. W/d hook-ups. All bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Sumter

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2356 Raccoon Rd
2356 Raccoon Road, Stateburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1403 sqft
Drexel Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home just minutes from the Shaw back gate! Big eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Living room and family room, family room offers a fireplace. large fenced yard, 1 car carport. (RLNE5845163)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Columbia Circle
2011 Columbia Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1097 sqft
Located Off Pinewood Rd - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with carport. Eat In kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Family room. Beautiful hardwood floors in family room, hall and all bedrooms. Carport. Storage room with washer/dryer hook ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
878 Watts
878 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1057 sqft
878 Watts Available 07/07/20 Hilldale Subdivision - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home with a one car carport. Home has hardwood floor through out most spaces in the home. It has one car carport. (RLNE5501290)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4 Pineneedle Ct.
4 Pine Needle Court, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 1 bath house with living room, and eat-in kitchen. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2257 Garrison Street
2257 Garrison Street, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1838 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home on large lot, close to Sumter High School. This home also has a large bonus room that could be a playroom, office, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors in foyer, hall and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Beckridge Drive
1136 Beckridge Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1630 sqft
Welcoming home just waiting for the perfect tenant. 3BR/2BA split floor plan with smooth ceilings throughout home. Large living area with gas log fireplace & laminate floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar seating & eat in breakfast nook.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

June 2020 Sumter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sumter Rent Report. Sumter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sumter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sumter rents increased moderately over the past month

Sumter rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sumter stand at $597 for a one-bedroom apartment and $737 for a two-bedroom. Sumter's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sumter over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Summerville, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $1,194, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Sumter to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -0.8%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Sumter rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sumter, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sumter is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sumter's median two-bedroom rent of $737 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Sumter.
    • While rents in Sumter fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sumter than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sumter.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

