/
/
sumter county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:18 AM
62 Apartments for rent in Sumter County, SC📍
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1358 sqft
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
38 THELMA ST
38 Thelma Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1259 sqft
ALICE DRIVE AREA- 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Alice Drive School District. Newly renovated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, Hardwood floors, enclosed garage, fenced in yard.. this one won't last long. Close to all schools, shopping, downtown and hospital.
1 Unit Available
42 GERTRUDE CT # 22-44
42 Gertrude Ct, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse in Hackberry Apartments! Has its own private back patio with storage room. Conveniently located to all colleges, Shaw AFB, shopping, downtown and the hospital. This is a Non-Smoking Property.
1 Unit Available
251 Rast Street B-6
251 Rast St, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2 bedroom/2 full bath upstairs unit at Willow Run Apartments. Total electric. Central heat and air. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry, washer/dryer hook up. No Pets Allowed.
1 Unit Available
341 Wildwood Avenue
341 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with single car garage located in Millwood Park. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups. Dining area. Main Suite with walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom. Front porch and back patio.
1 Unit Available
2010 Essex Drive
2010 Essex Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex on corner lot. Eat In kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer & dryer hook ups.
1 Unit Available
2593 Seclusion Street
2593 Seclusion Lane, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1968 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
yard must be maintained by tenant. 10X10 storage shed in back. animals allowed.
1 Unit Available
174 GERTRUDE DR
174 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1175 sqft
HACKBERRY APTS- 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom **1ST MONTH FREE WITH APPROVED APPLICATION & PAID SECURITY DEPOSIT** 3 bedroom/2 full bathrooms at Hackberry Apartments.Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry.
1 Unit Available
20 HACKBERRY CT
20 Hackberry Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
970 JESSAMINE TRL
970 Jessamine Trail, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
877 sqft
Located in the heart of town, close to shopping, schools and convenient to Shaw AFB. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, duplex in Mallwood subdivision.
1 Unit Available
10 GERTRUDE CT
10 Gertrude Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
** 1ST MONTH FREE WITH APPROVED APPLICATION & PAID SECURITY DEPOSIT** HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
105 Radcliff
105 Radcliffe Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1343 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In.
1 Unit Available
750 Windrow
750 Windrow Drive, Sumter, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2623 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 baths home in Timberline Meadows. well/inground sprinklers. Pets on approval.
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Dr.
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping. This is a Non-Smoking property. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
425 Lakewood Drive
425 Lakewood Drive, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Log Cabin in Lakewood Subdivision. Pets on approval. Privacy fence across back of yard. Front and side porches.
1 Unit Available
1121 Alice Dr. #85
1121 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 Alice Dr. #85 in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1903 Coral Way
1903 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with Range, Exhaust Fan, Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dyer Hook Up.
1 Unit Available
1631 Cabelas Place
1631 Cabelas Place, Sumter, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3335 sqft
This beautiful home has so much to offer! This amazing home features wood floors, great room, formal dining, spacious kitchen w/granite counter tops, half bath, spacious master w/private bath, walk-in closets throughout, a huge upstairs living area,
1 Unit Available
1745 Canberra Drive
1745 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1745 Canberra Drive in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1090 N. Guignard Dr. #D
1090 N Guignard Dr, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1090 N. Guignard Dr. #D in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1889 Coral Way
1889 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1021 sqft
2BR/2BA located near everything! Convenient to Sumter Mall, shopping, restaurants, theaters, USC Sumter and Central Carolina Campuses. Easy access to N. Guignard, Alice Drive and Broad Street.
1 Unit Available
935 McCathern Avenue
935 McCathern Ave, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 935 McCathern Avenue in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.
1 Unit Available
1945 Coral Way
1945 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1945 Coral Way in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sumter County area include Charleston Southern University, Benedict College, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, and Medical University of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville have apartments for rent.
