Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

The Retreat at Sumter

330 Broad Street · (803) 500-4078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410-38 · Avail. Aug 23

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1460-13 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 1415-26 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 3255-37 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1475-32 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 1415-27 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Sumter.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away. With spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes to suit all your needs, The Retreat at Sumter offers brilliantly designed luxury apartment homes complete with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, spacious oversized closets, private patio/balconies and so much more.\nThe Retreat at Sumter also offers a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, outdoor cabana with fire pit, 24-hour fitness center and a leash-free pet park, just to name a few of our wonderful amenities.\nLocated in charming Sumter, South Carolina, The Retreat is situated in the top-ranked Sumter County school district and is convenient to the best dining, shopping and entertainment the city has to offer.\nOur friendly staff is ready to welcome you home. Visit our leasing office, located in the clubhouse, or request more information.\nTheRetreat at Sumter; Designed with You in Mind!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 per person or $90 for a married couple.
Deposit: $200 WAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350/$175
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet per month
restrictions: Please refer to pet policy on our website.
Parking Details: Premium Parking.
Storage Details: Garage $150

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Retreat at Sumter have any available units?
The Retreat at Sumter has 11 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Sumter have?
Some of The Retreat at Sumter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Sumter currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Sumter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Sumter pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Sumter is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Sumter offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Sumter offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Sumter have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat at Sumter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Sumter have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Sumter has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Sumter have accessible units?
Yes, The Retreat at Sumter has accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Sumter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Sumter has units with dishwashers.

