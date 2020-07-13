15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sumter, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1358 sqft
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
750 Windrow
750 Windrow Drive, Sumter, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2623 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 baths home in Timberline Meadows. well/inground sprinklers. Pets on approval.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1767 Nicholas Dr
1767 Nicholas Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2699 sqft
Pocalla Springs - Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal living room and dining room. Huge family room open to the kitchen. Screened porch and fenced backyard. Gas Range.
Results within 1 mile of Sumter

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3370 sqft
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5830 Lost Creek Drive
5830 Lost Creek Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1990 sqft
5830 Lost Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 5830 Lost Creek Drive - Nice home located in Lost Creek Subdivision near Shaw AFB.

1 of 50

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Sumter

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts Drive
6630 J J Roberts Drive, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek - Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
425 Lakewood Drive
425 Lakewood Drive, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Log Cabin in Lakewood Subdivision. Pets on approval. Privacy fence across back of yard. Front and side porches.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)

July 2020 Sumter Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sumter Rent Report. Sumter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sumter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sumter rents increase sharply over the past month

Sumter rents have increased 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sumter stand at $603 for a one-bedroom apartment and $744 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Sumter's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Sumter, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Sumter rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Sumter has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Sumter is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sumter's median two-bedroom rent of $744 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sumter remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sumter than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Sumter.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

