Apartment List
/
SC
/
sumter
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sumter, SC

Finding an apartment in Sumter that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
26 Camellia Street
26 Camellia Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$901
975 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 975 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from US-76.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
216 W. Calhoun Street
216 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2965 sqft
Fantastic remodeled 1920's home located in the Historic area of downtown Sumter. Impressive entryway w/original frosted windows, staircase, livingroom & parlor. All hardwood floors, no carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Tudor Street
2111 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$970
1099 sqft
Cats only.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
3210 Mitchum Street
3210 Mitchum Street, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2963 sqft
Available 1 July! Spacious family room with fireplace flows into large eat-in kitchen including a breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting, formal dining rm and butlers

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
3230 Lauderdale Lane
3230 Lauderdale Lane, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2125 sqft
Available first week of July! This home is close to Shaw AFB and has been well maintained and has all the updated features you would expect from a new home.
Results within 1 mile of Sumter

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2257 Garrison Street
2257 Garrison Street, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1838 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home on large lot, close to Sumter High School. This home also has a large bonus room that could be a playroom, office, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors in foyer, hall and dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Furman Dr. #A
1501 Furman Drive, Cherryvale, SC
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Pets allowed based on owner approval. water and electric included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3370 sqft
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Beckridge Drive
1136 Beckridge Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1630 sqft
Welcoming home just waiting for the perfect tenant. 3BR/2BA split floor plan with smooth ceilings throughout home. Large living area with gas log fireplace & laminate floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar seating & eat in breakfast nook.

1 of 50

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Sumter

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
270 Wendemere Dr
270 Wendemere Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2321 sqft
3 Bedroom w/ Bonus Room - Located on pond w/trails and wooded area (protected bird sanctuary). This home features a screened back porch, split floor plan, finished bonus rm over garage, gas fp, Dining Room, and an Eat-in Kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
425 Lakewood Drive
425 Lakewood Drive, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Log Cabin in Lakewood Subdivision. Pets on approval. Privacy fence across back of yard. Front and side porches.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3230 Valencia Drive
3230 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Cute!Cute!Cute! this 3BR/2BA home is located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room features patio doors leading out to covered patio. Kitchen is nice size w/all kitchen appliances, pantry & breakfast nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sumter, SC

Finding an apartment in Sumter that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sumter 2 BedroomsSumter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSumter 3 Bedrooms
Sumter Apartments with BalconySumter Apartments with GarageSumter Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sumter Apartments with ParkingSumter Dog Friendly ApartmentsSumter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SCFlorence, SC
Irmo, SCForest Acres, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC
Red Bank, SCMoncks Corner, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-SumterCentral Carolina Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia