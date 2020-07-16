All apartments in Spartanburg County
Find more places like 791 Berry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spartanburg County, SC
/
791 Berry Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

791 Berry Road

791 Berry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

791 Berry Road, Spartanburg County, SC 29316

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1258 square feet of space, and minutes away from I-85. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Berry Road have any available units?
791 Berry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg County, SC.
Is 791 Berry Road currently offering any rent specials?
791 Berry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Berry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Berry Road is pet friendly.
Does 791 Berry Road offer parking?
No, 791 Berry Road does not offer parking.
Does 791 Berry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Berry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Berry Road have a pool?
No, 791 Berry Road does not have a pool.
Does 791 Berry Road have accessible units?
No, 791 Berry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Berry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Berry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Berry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Berry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr
Duncan, SC 29334
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd
Spartanburg, SC 29301
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr
Duncan, SC 29334
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCGreenville, SCAsheville, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Lexington, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCDuncan, SCFive Forks, SCBoiling Springs, SCWade Hampton, SCShelby, NCDunean, SC
Travelers Rest, SCParker, SCHendersonville, NCWelcome, SCPowdersville, SCSlater-Marietta, SCNewberry, SCCherryville, NCSwannanoa, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCWoodfin, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College