209 Biddle Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

209 Biddle Road

209 Biddle Road · No Longer Available
Location

209 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC 29212
Challendon

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1144 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator with stove, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-26. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Biddle Road have any available units?
209 Biddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Oaks, SC.
What amenities does 209 Biddle Road have?
Some of 209 Biddle Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Biddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
209 Biddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Biddle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Biddle Road is pet friendly.
Does 209 Biddle Road offer parking?
Yes, 209 Biddle Road offers parking.
Does 209 Biddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Biddle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Biddle Road have a pool?
No, 209 Biddle Road does not have a pool.
Does 209 Biddle Road have accessible units?
No, 209 Biddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Biddle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Biddle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Biddle Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Biddle Road has units with air conditioning.
