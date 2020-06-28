987 Pebble Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Near Downtown Rock Hill - You will have the luxury of enjoying living at the end of the cul-de-sac in this three bedroom one bathroom brick ranch! This house has a living room, spacious rooms, and a kitchen/dining room combo. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring with a refrigerator and an electric stove. Full size washer/dryer hook ups are available. There is a shed on the property for extra storage!



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only - $250 Pet Fee with $10 Pet Rent.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, Right on Oakland Avenue, Left on Main Street, Right on South Jones Avenue, Left on Pebble Road



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



