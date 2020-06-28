All apartments in Rock Hill
987 Pebble Street
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

987 Pebble Street

987 Pebble Rd · No Longer Available
Location

987 Pebble Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom Near Downtown Rock Hill - You will have the luxury of enjoying living at the end of the cul-de-sac in this three bedroom one bathroom brick ranch! This house has a living room, spacious rooms, and a kitchen/dining room combo. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring with a refrigerator and an electric stove. Full size washer/dryer hook ups are available. There is a shed on the property for extra storage!

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only - $250 Pet Fee with $10 Pet Rent.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, Right on Oakland Avenue, Left on Main Street, Right on South Jones Avenue, Left on Pebble Road

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

(RLNE5112081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Pebble Street have any available units?
987 Pebble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 987 Pebble Street have?
Some of 987 Pebble Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 Pebble Street currently offering any rent specials?
987 Pebble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Pebble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 987 Pebble Street is pet friendly.
Does 987 Pebble Street offer parking?
No, 987 Pebble Street does not offer parking.
Does 987 Pebble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 Pebble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Pebble Street have a pool?
No, 987 Pebble Street does not have a pool.
Does 987 Pebble Street have accessible units?
No, 987 Pebble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 987 Pebble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 987 Pebble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
