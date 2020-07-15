All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 868 Bradley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

868 Bradley Street

868 Bradley Street · (803) 329-3291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

868 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 868 Bradley Street · Avail. Jul 27

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
868 Bradley Street Available 07/27/20 2 Bedroom in College Park - Located near Winthrop is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl. Kitchen appliances include a stove and refrigerator. This property also has a front porch, enclosed back-porch with a fenced in backyard, washer/dryer hookups, gas heat and central a/c.

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave., Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto Bradley St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4423777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Bradley Street have any available units?
868 Bradley Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 Bradley Street have?
Some of 868 Bradley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
868 Bradley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Bradley Street pet-friendly?
No, 868 Bradley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 868 Bradley Street offer parking?
No, 868 Bradley Street does not offer parking.
Does 868 Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Bradley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 868 Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 868 Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 868 Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 Bradley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
