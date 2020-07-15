Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

868 Bradley Street Available 07/27/20 2 Bedroom in College Park - Located near Winthrop is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl. Kitchen appliances include a stove and refrigerator. This property also has a front porch, enclosed back-porch with a fenced in backyard, washer/dryer hookups, gas heat and central a/c.



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave., Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto Bradley St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4423777)