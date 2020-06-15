864 McNair Street

Amenities

Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway. Appliances included are a stove and refrigerator. It is furnished with gas heat and central air. The flooring is hardwood with LVT in the bathroom and kitchen. Also within walking distance is Cherry Park.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on Cherry Road, turn right onto McNair Street.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



