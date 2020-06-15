All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

864 McNair Street

864 Mcnair Street · (803) 329-3285
Location

864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 864 McNair Street · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway. Appliances included are a stove and refrigerator. It is furnished with gas heat and central air. The flooring is hardwood with LVT in the bathroom and kitchen. Also within walking distance is Cherry Park.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on Cherry Road, turn right onto McNair Street.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

