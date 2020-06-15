All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 857 Bradley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
857 Bradley Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

857 Bradley Street

857 Bradley Street · (803) 329-3285 ext. 5663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

857 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 857 Bradley Street · Avail. Jul 3

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
857 Bradley Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom Home Near Winthrop Lake - Conveniently located near Cherry Park, Winthrop Park, and Cherry Road is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and laundry area with washer and dryer connections. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. The flooring throughout mixed with hardwoods, carpet and LVT. One car carport, outside storage building, and large fenced yard! Gas heat, central air, new chain link fence and paved drive.

Pet Policy: Sorry No pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave., Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto Bradley St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Bradley Street have any available units?
857 Bradley Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Bradley Street have?
Some of 857 Bradley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
857 Bradley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Bradley Street pet-friendly?
No, 857 Bradley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 857 Bradley Street offer parking?
Yes, 857 Bradley Street does offer parking.
Does 857 Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Bradley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 857 Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 857 Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 857 Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Bradley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 857 Bradley Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity