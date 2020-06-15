Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

857 Bradley Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom Home Near Winthrop Lake - Conveniently located near Cherry Park, Winthrop Park, and Cherry Road is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and laundry area with washer and dryer connections. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. The flooring throughout mixed with hardwoods, carpet and LVT. One car carport, outside storage building, and large fenced yard! Gas heat, central air, new chain link fence and paved drive.



Pet Policy: Sorry No pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave., Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto Bradley St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



