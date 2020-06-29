All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 807 Digby Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
807 Digby Road
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

807 Digby Road

807 Digby Rd · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

807 Digby Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 807 Digby Road · Avail. Aug 7

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
807 Digby Road Available 08/07/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Country Mill Ranch Home Located in Rock Hill, SC in the Riverwalk Riverfront Community that offers a distinctive outdoor lifestyle which is situated on more than 1,000 acres along the longest stretch of the Catawba River remaining undammed.
This home has 3 Bedrooms (master at back of home), 2 Bathrooms, Open floor plan with a Large Living Room that has a gas fireplace, Dining Area, Large Island in the Kitchen which has the stainless steel appliances for the Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Laundry Room has Washer and Dryer. Beautiful front porch. An amazing back covered Lanai great for entertaining. Detached 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only. This neighborhood is home to Cycling and Outdoor Center of the Carolinas, which offer an array of family and world-class recreation opportunities. Riverwalk provides a fresh social scene and unparalleled amenities!
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 4. By Appointment Only (Available by August 7, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Digby Road have any available units?
807 Digby Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Digby Road have?
Some of 807 Digby Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Digby Road currently offering any rent specials?
807 Digby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Digby Road pet-friendly?
No, 807 Digby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 807 Digby Road offer parking?
Yes, 807 Digby Road offers parking.
Does 807 Digby Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Digby Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Digby Road have a pool?
No, 807 Digby Road does not have a pool.
Does 807 Digby Road have accessible units?
No, 807 Digby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Digby Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Digby Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 807 Digby Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity