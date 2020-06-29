Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

807 Digby Road Available 08/07/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Country Mill Ranch Home Located in Rock Hill, SC in the Riverwalk Riverfront Community that offers a distinctive outdoor lifestyle which is situated on more than 1,000 acres along the longest stretch of the Catawba River remaining undammed.

This home has 3 Bedrooms (master at back of home), 2 Bathrooms, Open floor plan with a Large Living Room that has a gas fireplace, Dining Area, Large Island in the Kitchen which has the stainless steel appliances for the Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Laundry Room has Washer and Dryer. Beautiful front porch. An amazing back covered Lanai great for entertaining. Detached 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only. This neighborhood is home to Cycling and Outdoor Center of the Carolinas, which offer an array of family and world-class recreation opportunities. Riverwalk provides a fresh social scene and unparalleled amenities!

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 4. By Appointment Only (Available by August 7, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



