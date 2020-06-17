All apartments in Rock Hill
749 Green Street

749 Green Street · (803) 329-3285
Location

749 Green Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 749 Green Street · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Upgraded 2 Bedroom in Downtown! - Recently upgraded is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with the possibility of being a 3 bedroom home. The third room could easily be bedroom or an office space! Throughout the home is luxury vinyl wood plank flooring with vinyl in the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and back door leading you outside to a nice sized back yard.

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, left on Westerwood Drive, left on Constitution Blvd, left on W Main Street, right on W Black Street, right on S Wilson Street, left on W Johnston Street, right on Green Street.

Lease Terms: One Year w/ Double Security Deposit

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1837141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

