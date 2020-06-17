749 Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Upgraded 2 Bedroom in Downtown! - Recently upgraded is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with the possibility of being a 3 bedroom home. The third room could easily be bedroom or an office space! Throughout the home is luxury vinyl wood plank flooring with vinyl in the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and back door leading you outside to a nice sized back yard.



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, left on Westerwood Drive, left on Constitution Blvd, left on W Main Street, right on W Black Street, right on S Wilson Street, left on W Johnston Street, right on Green Street.



Lease Terms: One Year w/ Double Security Deposit



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



