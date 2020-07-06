All apartments in Rock Hill
743 Clarinda Street
743 Clarinda Street

743 Clarinda Street · No Longer Available
Location

743 Clarinda Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute all brick ranch is sure to amaze. Full of great features such as 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath, large eat in kitchen, living room, laundry hookups, master bedroom has an attached half bath, rocking chair front porch, laminate flooring, fenced yard. Close to downtown to Rock Hill SC. plus, convenient access to shopping, entertainment, and retail. Easy access to I-77 makes the commute to Uptown Charlotte,NC.

We are wrapping up some flooring and painting and should have this move in ready next week. I plan to have an open house on Monday October 14th.

Please note:
We have had several people ask about applying prior to viewing the home to see if they qualify. The application fee is nonrefundable, we encourage everyone to take a look at the house prior to submitting an application.

With that being said applications are done online and can be found at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com

This home is offered on a first come first serve basis. The first qualifying applicant will be able to sign a lease. The open house will be at 6:00 pm and will be open until 7:30 or until we have an approved application.

The property address is:
743 Clarinda St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
United States Read Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Clarinda Street have any available units?
743 Clarinda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Clarinda Street have?
Some of 743 Clarinda Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Clarinda Street currently offering any rent specials?
743 Clarinda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Clarinda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Clarinda Street is pet friendly.
Does 743 Clarinda Street offer parking?
No, 743 Clarinda Street does not offer parking.
Does 743 Clarinda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Clarinda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Clarinda Street have a pool?
No, 743 Clarinda Street does not have a pool.
Does 743 Clarinda Street have accessible units?
No, 743 Clarinda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Clarinda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Clarinda Street does not have units with dishwashers.

