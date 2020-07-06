743 Clarinda Street

Amenities

Cute all brick ranch is sure to amaze. Full of great features such as 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath, large eat in kitchen, living room, laundry hookups, master bedroom has an attached half bath, rocking chair front porch, laminate flooring, fenced yard. Close to downtown to Rock Hill SC. plus, convenient access to shopping, entertainment, and retail. Easy access to I-77 makes the commute to Uptown Charlotte,NC.



We are wrapping up some flooring and painting and should have this move in ready next week. I plan to have an open house on Monday October 14th.



Please note:

We have had several people ask about applying prior to viewing the home to see if they qualify. The application fee is nonrefundable, we encourage everyone to take a look at the house prior to submitting an application.



With that being said applications are done online and can be found at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com



This home is offered on a first come first serve basis. The first qualifying applicant will be able to sign a lease. The open house will be at 6:00 pm and will be open until 7:30 or until we have an approved application.



The property address is:

743 Clarinda St

Rock Hill, SC 29730

United States Read Less