All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 716 South Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
716 South Spruce Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:06 PM

716 South Spruce Street

716 South Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

716 South Spruce Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story home has been recently renovated and is waiting for a resident just like you! Upgrades to the home include fresh paint, new and refinished flooring, and a remodeled kitchen complete with new appliances. Located in beautiful central Rock Hill area, you'll enjoy easy access to shopping, parks, and museums! Less than 10 minutes from Winthrop University and interstate access! Come grab this opportunity before it is gone! Home is presently tenant occupied. Viewing of home may be scheduled upon tenants vacating of property. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 South Spruce Street have any available units?
716 South Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 716 South Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 South Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 South Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 South Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 South Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 716 South Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 716 South Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 South Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 South Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 716 South Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 South Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 716 South Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 South Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 South Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 South Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 South Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College