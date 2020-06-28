716 South Spruce Street

Amenities

This single story home has been recently renovated and is waiting for a resident just like you! Upgrades to the home include fresh paint, new and refinished flooring, and a remodeled kitchen complete with new appliances. Located in beautiful central Rock Hill area, you'll enjoy easy access to shopping, parks, and museums! Less than 10 minutes from Winthrop University and interstate access! Come grab this opportunity before it is gone! Home is presently tenant occupied. Viewing of home may be scheduled upon tenants vacating of property. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!