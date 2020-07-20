All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

656 Izard Street

656 Izard Street · No Longer Available
Location

656 Izard Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
East Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home Minutes from Downtown - Cute 2 bedroom home close to Downtown on a Quiet Street. This home was recently updated within the past couple years, but retained much of the charm and character including the claw-foot tub. With the upgrades came new windows along with a new HAVC unit. Large rocking chair on the front porch and huge backyard. Tons of storage including a pantry and enclosed back porch.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Directions to the property from the office: Right on Ebenezer. Right onto Oakland Ave. Left onto E. White St. Right onto N. Jones Ave. Right onto Izard St.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3356906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Izard Street have any available units?
656 Izard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Izard Street have?
Some of 656 Izard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Izard Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 Izard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Izard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Izard Street is pet friendly.
Does 656 Izard Street offer parking?
No, 656 Izard Street does not offer parking.
Does 656 Izard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Izard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Izard Street have a pool?
No, 656 Izard Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 Izard Street have accessible units?
No, 656 Izard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Izard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Izard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
