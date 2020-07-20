656 Izard Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom Home Minutes from Downtown - Cute 2 bedroom home close to Downtown on a Quiet Street. This home was recently updated within the past couple years, but retained much of the charm and character including the claw-foot tub. With the upgrades came new windows along with a new HAVC unit. Large rocking chair on the front porch and huge backyard. Tons of storage including a pantry and enclosed back porch.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Directions to the property from the office: Right on Ebenezer. Right onto Oakland Ave. Left onto E. White St. Right onto N. Jones Ave. Right onto Izard St.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



