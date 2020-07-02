584 Fawnborough Court

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Brambleton Community - This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in the Brambleton Community is conveniently located minutes from the Hospital corridor, close to shopping and dining with easy access to I-77. The entire home has been freshly painted and ready to welcome you home! The large dining area is open to the spacious kitchen equipped with a black appliance package including an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. There is a large great room with access to the back patio with no neighbors behind you. There is a nice powder room on the main level. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with a large hallway bathroom and laundry located on the upper floor for convenience. A full size washer and dryer (as is) are included. The Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double closets and private bathroom with dual vanities. There are 2 assigned parking spaces and an exterior storage room off the patio.



No Pets Allowed



