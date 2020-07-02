All apartments in Rock Hill
584 Fawnborough Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

584 Fawnborough Court

584 Fawnborough Court · No Longer Available
Location

584 Fawnborough Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Brambleton Community - This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in the Brambleton Community is conveniently located minutes from the Hospital corridor, close to shopping and dining with easy access to I-77. The entire home has been freshly painted and ready to welcome you home! The large dining area is open to the spacious kitchen equipped with a black appliance package including an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. There is a large great room with access to the back patio with no neighbors behind you. There is a nice powder room on the main level. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with a large hallway bathroom and laundry located on the upper floor for convenience. A full size washer and dryer (as is) are included. The Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double closets and private bathroom with dual vanities. There are 2 assigned parking spaces and an exterior storage room off the patio.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Fawnborough Court have any available units?
584 Fawnborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 Fawnborough Court have?
Some of 584 Fawnborough Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Fawnborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
584 Fawnborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Fawnborough Court pet-friendly?
No, 584 Fawnborough Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 584 Fawnborough Court offer parking?
Yes, 584 Fawnborough Court offers parking.
Does 584 Fawnborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 584 Fawnborough Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Fawnborough Court have a pool?
No, 584 Fawnborough Court does not have a pool.
Does 584 Fawnborough Court have accessible units?
No, 584 Fawnborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Fawnborough Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 584 Fawnborough Court has units with dishwashers.

