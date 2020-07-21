All apartments in Rock Hill
528 North Wilson Street

Location

528 Wilson St N, Rock Hill, SC 29730
College Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
528 North Wilson Street Available 09/27/19 Condo in College Park - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in College Park near Winthrop University! Living room/dining room combo. It has central a/c & gas. Kitchen appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. The flooring in this property is laminate.

Directions: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on N. Wilson, first gray building on the right.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4150153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 North Wilson Street have any available units?
528 North Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 North Wilson Street have?
Some of 528 North Wilson Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 North Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 North Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 North Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 North Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 528 North Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 528 North Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 528 North Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 North Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 North Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 528 North Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 North Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 528 North Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 North Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 North Wilson Street has units with dishwashers.
