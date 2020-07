517 South Jones Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3 bed 1 bath home located in Rock Hill. Single family home. Living room and separate dining room. 1 full bath. Laundry hook ups. Fenced in back yard. Shed in rear of the property NOT for tenant use. Off street parking. Pet conditional with owner approval. No smoking. Avail NOW!!! Tenant to provide own frig.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.