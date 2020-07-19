All apartments in Rock Hill
468 Hope Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

468 Hope Street

468 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

468 Hope Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
468 Hope Street Available 03/08/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Minutes from Downtown - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely renovated with new paint and new HVAC, all while retaining the original character including the hardwood flooring and molding. The center hallway could be used as a cozy office nook. The open kitchen has new cabinets and counter-tops with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Additional perks of the home are large bedrooms, laundry area, walk-out basement for storage, and a large backyard with a deck. Centrally located within walking distance to Downtown Rock Hill or minutes from I-77, this home will not last long!!!

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd. Turn right onto Charlotte Ave. Left onto Hope, Left onto Annie Lane.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4722707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Hope Street have any available units?
468 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Hope Street have?
Some of 468 Hope Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
468 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Hope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Hope Street is pet friendly.
Does 468 Hope Street offer parking?
No, 468 Hope Street does not offer parking.
Does 468 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Hope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 468 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 468 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 468 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Hope Street has units with dishwashers.
