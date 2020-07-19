Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

468 Hope Street Available 03/08/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Minutes from Downtown - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely renovated with new paint and new HVAC, all while retaining the original character including the hardwood flooring and molding. The center hallway could be used as a cozy office nook. The open kitchen has new cabinets and counter-tops with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Additional perks of the home are large bedrooms, laundry area, walk-out basement for storage, and a large backyard with a deck. Centrally located within walking distance to Downtown Rock Hill or minutes from I-77, this home will not last long!!!



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd. Turn right onto Charlotte Ave. Left onto Hope, Left onto Annie Lane.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



